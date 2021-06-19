Kepos Capital LP Invests $6.07 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 14,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,040. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.