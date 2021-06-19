ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.48.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,989,069.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,316,243 shares of company stock worth $239,723,608 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.39. 3,126,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,284.43.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.