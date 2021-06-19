Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Receives GBX 162.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 162.67 ($2.13).

SPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:SPI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 252.50 ($3.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.14. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

