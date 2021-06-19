605,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

RTPYU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,040. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

