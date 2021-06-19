Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $89,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,474 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.81 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

