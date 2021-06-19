Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $212.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

