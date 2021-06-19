Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $487,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Eaton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $139.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

