Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. 1,533,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.82. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

