Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.78. 120,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,580. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.