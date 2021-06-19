Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 871,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $279.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

