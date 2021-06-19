Teza Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.07 on Friday, reaching $2,511.35. 2,665,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,378.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,543.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.