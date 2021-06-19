KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 320.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,689 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. 14,814,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,420,169. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

