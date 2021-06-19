Prospector Partners LLC Buys 67,000 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,246. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

