Wrapped BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $261.99 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $261.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $342.00 or 0.00949496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00873523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,171.03 or 1.00421048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,075,367 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

