Meta Reaches Market Cap of $47.61 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.18 or 0.00739005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

