Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

PNR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,053. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.