Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $37,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $101.79. 5,357,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,065. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

