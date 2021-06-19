Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.

Shares of JBL traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 2,434,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,052. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.