Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

