Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,478,000 after buying an additional 1,059,285 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $375,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $204,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 401,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,031,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

