Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $194.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.11. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

