PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PPL were worth $81,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

PPL stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.