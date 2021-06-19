Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 144.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.33. 581,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,233. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.56.

