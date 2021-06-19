Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Progyny makes up 4.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Progyny worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,312,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,187,446.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,882 shares of company stock worth $24,463,733. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

