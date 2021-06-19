SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $23,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,657,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 760.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 520,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,704. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $80.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

