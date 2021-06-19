Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 135.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,646,000 after buying an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. 7,535,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,426. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

