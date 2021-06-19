Bank of Montreal Can Has $90.33 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $90,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

PFG stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

