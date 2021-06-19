Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $150.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.