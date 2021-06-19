Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 15,299 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,439,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,725,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,891,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the period.

VOYA traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,517. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $195,750.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

