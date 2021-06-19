Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. 5,347,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,911,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.