VIG 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $209.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. VIG has a total market cap of $911,777.08 and approximately $209.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.95 or 0.14891250 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000668 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,258,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.