Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $580,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 142,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 59,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 226,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,132,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

