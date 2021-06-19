Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $600.22 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $600,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.82. 5,211,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,118. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.72 and a one year high of $391.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

