ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,931,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 758,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $965,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $533.74. 2,246,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

