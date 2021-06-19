Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $4.35 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,309,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $357,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $329.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,039,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,424,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.71. The company has a market cap of $934.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.