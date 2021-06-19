Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stake Lessened by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

