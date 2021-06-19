Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,159. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

