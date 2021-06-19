Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 15,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,052,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,935,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

