Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,086 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.