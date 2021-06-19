Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 216,687 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 246.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

