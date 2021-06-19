Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 233.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Realty Income stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

