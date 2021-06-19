Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
About Haitian International
