Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $$3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

