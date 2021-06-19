LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on LMP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LMP stock remained flat at $GBX 235.20 ($3.07) during midday trading on Monday. 3,776,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,704. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

