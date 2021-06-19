Short Interest in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Drops By 15.9%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 579,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,252. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 1,019.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,269.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

