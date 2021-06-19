Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Declines By 14.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 419,300 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the May 13th total of 493,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

MTBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,641 shares of company stock worth $712,372. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.