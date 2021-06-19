Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $113.42. 1,031,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,002. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

