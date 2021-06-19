Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.89 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

