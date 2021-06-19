Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Head to Head Review

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and MFA Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.23 $505.71 million $3.45 13.25 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.62 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.16

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.76% 22.25% 6.07% MFA Financial 89.30% 14.56% 5.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $48.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats MFA Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

