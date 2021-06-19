iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,283,000 after buying an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,814,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,571,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

