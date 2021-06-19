Pacific Global Investment Management CO Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

